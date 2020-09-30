Advertisement

Spearfish breaks ground on new workforce housing development

Sky Ridge, a workforce housing development, is officially under construction. The City of Spearfish hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday with various local officials, dignitaries, and community stakeholders for Sky Ridge, which is located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 85 in the Exit 17 area off of Interstate 90.(City of Spearfish)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ground broke on Spearfish’s new workforce housing development Wednesday.

The Sky Ridge development is part of the city’s active effort to provide “affordable housing options in Spearfish,” the press release said. These homes have income qualifications. Buyers must be in the 12% or 22% federal income tax bracket.

In 2019, the city laid the groundwork for the project and purchased the property. The mayor and City Council established a public-private partnership between Dream Design International, Inc. to move forward with this project.

The building project is located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 85 in the Exit 17 area, off Interstate 90.

“We are excited to be here today to begin construction on this project and bring the dream of homeownership one step closer for 150 families,” Mayor Dana Boke said, explaining that developing more affordable housing has long been a priority for the city.

Sky Ridge will have 150 lots, developed in phases over five years, and no homes will be sold at a price point that exceeds the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, which is $275,000. The current contract requires 80% (or 120) of the homes to be sold at or below $225,000.

The square footage of the home designs varies from 800-1,700 square feet, and Dream Design International, Inc., is responsible for constructing the homes.

Also included in Sky Ridge’s design is space for a possible sports complex adjacent to the residential subdivision that, if constructed, could feature seven regulation soccer fields and four regulation softball fields.

“We are thrilled to be part of this project,” Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International, Inc., said. “Sky Ridge is one more place where we can live out our desire to be a helping hand in community growth, and we look forward to constructing a beautiful neighborhood on this site.”

The project’s timeline has 30 lots available for construction each August, beginning in 2021. The first houses in the development ready for occupancy in Fall 2021. The city is responsible for building the public infrastructure at Sky Ridge.

“Sky Ridge will be an incredible addition to Spearfish in so many ways,” Kory Menken, executive director of Spearfish Economic Development Corporation, said. “Workforce housing is a major need almost everywhere, and I applaud the City of Spearfish and its partners for being proactive, leading the conversation, and making Sky Ridge a reality.”

Interested homebuyers can get on the waitlist. For more information, contact Dream Design International at (605) 348-0538 or info@dreamdesigninc.com.

