Pennington County rules limit placement political signs for elections

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are just over a month away from election day, and folks are busy putting up campaign signs. But signs are not allowed everywhere.

Election signs may not be placed in the right of ways either on highways or within city limits. Placing signs in medians is also not allowed.

This is to allow traffic to have a clear line of sight for oncoming traffic.

Temporary political signs are limited to 32 total square feet and a maximum height of eight feet.

Signs are allowed in front of businesses or front yards.

