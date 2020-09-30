Advertisement

October issue of 605 Magazine highlights history throughout South Dakota

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The October issue of 605 Magazine highlights several pieces of South Dakota’s history, including prostitution. The Brothel Deadwood recently opened on Main Street in the city in August. This attraction gives an inside look into the Shasta Rooms brothel, which was one of three busted in the 1980s.

The magazine also highlights the Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings, which has been around since 1949. There is a variety of cultural dishes on the menu, including classic diner dishes the restaurant started with and nordic waffles on the weekend. The staff also uses fresh vegetables and herbs from their patio.

You can see the issue of the magazine starting Thursday here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

392 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials reported an additional 392 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Wednesday, though active cases declined slightly.

News

Pennington County rules limit placement political signs for elections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Posting political signs for the election? Remember that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

News

Army Corp of Engineers host Keystone XL Pipeline hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Corp of Engineer's hearings will continue through October 1st, with the ability to submit written testimony being made available as well.

News

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota has issued an air quality alert for dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Welcome fall with autumn-themed decor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Mural in art alley for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Martinez appears in court; plea changed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Flu shots are critical this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pierre street closes permanently ahead of construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The street closed ahead of major construction projects taking place in the capital city.

News

Pennington County political canvasing rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

US Army Core of Engineers host Keystone XL pipeline hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.