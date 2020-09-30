Advertisement

Fire burns on Cheyenne River, north of Wall

A fire on the north side of the Cheyenne River near Pedro, SD is burning.
A fire on the north side of the Cheyenne River near Pedro, SD is burning.(Pennington County Fire Department)
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREIGHTON, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple units are responding to a fire in Crieghton, which is an hour north of Wall Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:34 p.m., crews set out to respond. As of now, there’s no word on how large the fire is.

Firefighters are concerned the wind will hinder their efforts.

Below is a map of the general location of the fire:

KOTA Territory News will update you as we learn more information.

