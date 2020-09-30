Facebook begins to merge DMs for Instagram, Messenger

Advertisement

Facebook takes a big step in linking Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Facebook has taken a big step toward its goal of integrating Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Some Instagram users will now be able to direct message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.

Facebook announced the development in cross-platform messaging on Wednesday.

The company owns Instagram and Messenger, as well as WhatsApp.

Linking all three platforms could solidify Facebook’s dominance over the messaging market.

It could also protect the social media giant from being broken up as it faces antitrust scrutiny from government regulators because the systems would be deeply linked.

Last year, Facebook announced plans to integrate Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

