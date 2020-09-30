Cooler with much less wind Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies continue overnight and winds will continue to weaken, especially through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for many with some spots flirting with the 20s. Could wake up to some frost in the morning.

Sunshine dominates the morning hours, but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon hours, becoming mostly cloudy by sunset. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as highs only make it into the 50s in KOTA Territory. Clouds exit the area Thursday night to kick off Friday with sunshine in the morning, but clouds will quickly return late Friday morning, making it partly to mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible, but many of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s area wide.

The weekend starts off cool and breezy. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times. Sunny skies are back for Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 60s for many.

We continue to warm up Monday with highs in the 70s. A few 80s are possible through next week as well. Plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Unfortunately with all the warmer air, the wildfire smoke will return to the skies as light to moderate smoke fills the sky.

