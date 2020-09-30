Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak Street Tacos with Spicy Pico de Gallo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a super-easy soft taco recipe from the South Dakota Beef Industry Council ... lots of flavor the whole family can enjoy.

First, take 2 or 3 Flat Iron steaks and cut them lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips; set aside. Now for the marinade: in a small bowl combine a half cup of Italian dressing with a quarter cup of fresh lime juice. Then add a tablespoon of honey and 1 1/2 teaspoons of ground cumin. Finally, throw in a teaspoon of chili powder. Mix thoroughly then pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add the beef and turn to coat. Marinate 30 minutes to 2 hours.

When ready to cook the meat, discard the marinade and fry in a skillet over high heat for 1 to 2 minutes per side until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

To assemble the tacos, place some of the meat on a 5″ flour tortilla. Then top with Pico de Gallo (can be store bought) that you will mix with 1/4 c of Taco sauce and 1 teaspoon of fresh lime juice. Top with Mexican Blend cheese and enjoy!

