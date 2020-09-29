Firefighters battle flames at Pacific Steel and Recycling Tuesday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE, 1:40 p.m.
The fire as been reported as contained. Roads are no longer closed.
A pile of scrap metal caught on fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Bussell, RCFD public information officer said. Near the scrap metal, there was material containing chemicals and acid which increased the risk of the fire spreading more.
Firefighters used a unit with a long ladder to attack the fire from above and made quick progress in extinguishing the flames, according to officials.
The Rapid City Fire Department is extinguishing a large fire on Biernbaum Lane in Rapid City. Multiple companies on the scene.
RCFD said E. Minnesota is closed to Cambell Street to traffic.
The National Weather Service said Pennington County is an extreme fire danger today.
