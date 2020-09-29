Advertisement

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares viewpoint on marijuana

The amendment would change the state constitution.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, just last month, there were less than five people in the South Dakota penitentiary locked up on marijuana charges.

Captain Tony Harrison from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says they only arrest people who have multiple pounds of marijuana on their person, citing those who are caught with less.

But Harrison, a former narcotics officer, says in his experience marijuana has often acted as a gateway drug.

“Now do I think that everyone who uses marijuana is going to be using methamphetamines, absolutely I do not," says Harrison. "But I know everyone who used methamphetamine has started with marijuana. I know that because I have interviewed thousands and thousands of drug users, dealers, distributors and manufacturers over my 24 years, eight of which were spent directly in the drug office, and I have talked to them and they have told me they all started with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and then onto the next drug.”

Both proposals go before South Dakota voters on Nov. 3, although absentee ballots are already available.

And just like with any issue, when it comes to marking the ballot it’s important to do your own research.

Here is an article recommended by Harrison for more information.

