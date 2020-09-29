Advertisement

New mural in Art Alley to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month

The mural “Faith, Love, Hope” was created by Madison Radke.
Madison Radke is standing by the mural she created.
Madison Radke is standing by the mural she created.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you take a stroll through Art Alley, you might see a new masterpiece to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The mural “Faith, Love, Hope” was created by Madison Radke.

Rake says it took about a month to come up with the idea and says she was thinking about butterflies and how they symbolize life changes, and she felt that’s what people go through when battling breast cancer.

On the mural, it also says the words faith, hope, and love, as that’s something Radke believes people need as they continue their battle.

Now, this is the third year Monument Health has sponsored a local artist’s mural in Art Alley to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Radke says she this was her third time competing, and this year was the charm.

“It’s very rewarding, with the Alex Johnson being right here, I met people from a bunch of different states. And this isn’t something that they have, and so they’ve asked me questions and stuff. Like the meaning behind it and why I’m doing it. And it’s just very rewarding to know that I’m spreading awareness about breast cancer,” says Radke.

Radke says she hopes her art helps spread a message of awareness and optimism.

