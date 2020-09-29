Advertisement

Elderly man struck on roadway in Fall River County

An 82-year-old man died after a driver hit them Monday afternoon in Maverick Junction.
An 82-year-old man died after a driver hit them Monday afternoon in Maverick Junction.(KMVT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAVERICK JUNCTION, S.D. (KOTA) - An 82-year-old man died after a driver hit them Monday afternoon one mile west of Maverick Junction.

At 1:18 p.m., the 2018 Chevy Impala was heading east on U.S. Highway 18. While the driver was on the crest in the highway, a pedestrian was walking across the roadway. While the driver tried avoiding the pedestrian, the driver struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old female driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cross country race between students and law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA and Police Activities League team up

News

Brian Johnson steps down from Rapid City School Board

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Board member on the RCAS steps down

News

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares viewpoint on marijuana

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Initiative 26 and Amendment A, two proposals on the South Dakota ballot involving the legalization of marijuana with the former focusing on medical and the latter legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

Police find fake bills in the Black Hills

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Approximately 70 million dollars that's how much counterfeit money the U.S. Treasury Department estimates was in circulation in 2006.

Latest News

News

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adds some events to calendar

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Baltzer said they’re continuing to work on adding more events to the calendar.

News

Fire danger rated high despite cooler temperatures

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The current windy conditions can add a deadly component to already high fire danger.

News

$10k reward offered for information in Rapid City gun shop burglary

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three people were involved in the break-in, Rapid City Police said after reviewing security footage. They broke into First Stop Gun and Coin at 3 a.m. Sept. 23 and stole firearms.

News

Secretary of Health: South Dakota hospitals can handle more virus cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s hospitals have plenty of capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, a top health official said Monday.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in SD

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.