Dark Canyon Coffee transforms raw coffee beans into that famous cup of joe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wakes you up, it gets through a long day, it’s even used to break the ice for meetings and dates; it’s coffee. National Coffee Day was surely celebrated with countless cups of caffeine, but how exactly do we get that cup of joe?

Dark Canyon Coffee Company turns a green bean from across the world into the familiar taste and smell we all love. The wholesale coffee company roasts beans from Mexico to Peru and then sells those to stores across South Dakota and the Midwest. One of Dark Canyon’s bean roasters has been with the company for 16 years. He says coffee is in his blood, and that it isn’t something you simply learn overnight.

“Basically every coffee we get has a different roast profile," said Chad Hoffman, roaster. "Which would mean every coffee is going to taste a little bit different and so my job is to take that coffee in its green form, unroasted, raw, and to roast it into a drinkable product basically.”

Hoffman and others transform the raw beans into coffee sold at over 25 stores across Rapid City who say they love being able to brew this locally roasted bean juice.

