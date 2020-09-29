Cross country race between students and law enforcement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The YMCA and Rapid City Police Activities League teamed up giving local students a chance to not only race each other but an officer as well.

Boys and girls from 4th and 5th graders ran a 1,000-meter cross country course at Jackson Park.

Around 125 kids total competed and many of them quickly erased the lead the first responders had and had no problem beating them to the finish line.

with Fall upon us, the run gives students a chance to get outside enjoy the outdoors and build new friendships.

‘With all of the COVID restrictions, these kids have lived through the past several months, to give them a healthy option to come and exercise and be with others in a safe environment is a gift,’ Seth Keene, Sports Coordinator YMCA

There is another race set for October 5th at Vickie Powers Park, races begin at 4:30. to register you can visit the Y’s facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.