Advertisement

Cooler and windy for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear through much of the night. A few clouds move in from the northeast by daybreak as a backdoor front passes through. It’ll be breezy at times tonight, but especially toward daybreak. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for many with a few near 50°.

A few morning clouds will move out of the area and sunny skies dominate for much of the day. Strong winds continue Wednesday as a Wind Advisory goes into effect 9 a.m. Wednesday morning through 7 p.m. in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph or higher will be possible at times on the South Dakota plains. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the 60s for many, while those in the hills only climb up to the 50s.

The wind settles down a bit for Thursday and temperatures remain on the cooler side. Highs will be in the 50s for many under mostly sunny skies. Skies are partly cloudy Friday and temperatures return to near normal as many will be back in the 60s. Saturday is breezy again and cooler. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s for many. Sunshine and the 60s continue Sunday. Light to moderate wildfire smoke could return to the area Friday and Saturday.

Warmer air returns next week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for pretty much every day. With the warmer weather pattern settling in, that means wildfire smoke could find its way back into northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota once again.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Warmer Day Today, but Cooler Air Returns Tomorrow

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Warmer, but still windy for Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Windy and cool today, but one warm day Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT

Forecast

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and windy for Sunday

Forecast

Partly Cloudy and cooler for Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps

Forecast

More seasonable temperatures move in Saturday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT

Forecast

A Windy, Much Cooler Weather Pattern to Arrive this Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast