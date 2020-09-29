Brian Johnson steps down from Rapid City School Board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the September 28th Rapid City School Board meeting, one member announced they will be stepping down from serving the district.

Brian Johnson -- who serves for Area 3, says he and his wife have moved to a new residence, which -- while still in Rapid City -- is no longer located within the Area that he represents...which is a requirement to serve on the board.

While the pandemic has led to some difficult decisions recently, Johnson says he wouldn’t trade his time on the school board for anything.

“It breaks my heart to have to resign, to have to step down. I don’t always agree with all of you but I love working with all of you. It has been fun to come to decisions and conclusions with you guys. You all have different perspectives on things and that has made for a better board,” Brian Johnson, Area 3 RCAS, says

Johnson will stay on the board until his position is filled.

If you want to apply for the now open spot -- you must live in area 3. The school district will have an application up on their website.

The board hopes to have the position filled no later than the second board meeting in November. The term runs until July 2022.

