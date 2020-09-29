Advertisement

Brian Johnson steps down from Rapid City School Board

Johnson steps down from school board
Johnson steps down from school board(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the September 28th Rapid City School Board meeting, one member announced they will be stepping down from serving the district.

Brian Johnson -- who serves for Area 3, says he and his wife have moved to a new residence, which -- while still in Rapid City -- is no longer located within the Area that he represents...which is a requirement to serve on the board.

While the pandemic has led to some difficult decisions recently, Johnson says he wouldn’t trade his time on the school board for anything.

“It breaks my heart to have to resign, to have to step down. I don’t always agree with all of you but I love working with all of you. It has been fun to come to decisions and conclusions with you guys. You all have different perspectives on things and that has made for a better board,” Brian Johnson, Area 3 RCAS, says

Johnson will stay on the board until his position is filled.

If you want to apply for the now open spot -- you must live in area 3. The school district will have an application up on their website.

The board hopes to have the position filled no later than the second board meeting in November. The term runs until July 2022.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cross country race between students and law enforcement

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA and Police Activities League team up

News

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares viewpoint on marijuana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Initiative 26 and Amendment A, two proposals on the South Dakota ballot involving the legalization of marijuana with the former focusing on medical and the latter legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

Police find fake bills in the Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Approximately 70 million dollars that's how much counterfeit money the U.S. Treasury Department estimates was in circulation in 2006.

News

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adds some events to calendar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Baltzer said they’re continuing to work on adding more events to the calendar.

Latest News

News

Fire danger rated high despite cooler temperatures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The current windy conditions can add a deadly component to already high fire danger.

News

$10k reward offered for information in Rapid City gun shop burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three people were involved in the break-in, Rapid City Police said after reviewing security footage. They broke into First Stop Gun and Coin at 3 a.m. Sept. 23 and stole firearms.

News

Secretary of Health: South Dakota hospitals can handle more virus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s hospitals have plenty of capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, a top health official said Monday.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in SD

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

News

Amendment A: legalize, regulate, tax marijuana

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
As more people are getting their ballots in the mail or voting early, what is amendment A?