A Warmer Day Today, but Cooler Air Returns Tomorrow

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day of the week as a ridge aloft briefly builds over the area. Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon, which will be 10 degrees above average.

Another cold front will bring in cooler air Wednesday into Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will mark the arrival of the cooler air Wednesday. Gusts to 45 mph are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Another weak front will move through Friday night, then a change in the pattern will bring warmer temperatures next week. But not a drop of rain is in the forecast.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

