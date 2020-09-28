Advertisement

Spearfish corn maze is a fun Fall adventure for families

For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall is in the air which means it’s the perfect time to go for a hayride, pick pumpkins and enjoy the cooler weather. For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.

Spearfish Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch gives people a taste of fall with everything from their hay slide to the giant pumpkin patch to the corn box. One of the big attractions, the corn maze has a different theme each year and the family in charge of the fall feature wanted something a little tougher to crack.

“Since it’s our 8th season, we have done a skeleton before, but it wasn’t as intricate of a design, so this maze ranks really high on the difficulty level because you don’t want to build an easy maze. It’s got to be hard so it’s definitely a challenge," said Nicole Krautschun, Spearfish Corn Maze owner.

This year’s maze takes around an hour to complete if you’re good at reading a map. The corn maze and pumpkin patch are open through the rest of September and October with the last two weeks of October taking on a spooky twist.

“The last two weekends in October, we do the scare maze,” said Krautschun. “So we actually have the CAB Department from Black Hill State, which is their campus organizations, they come and haunt the corn maze for us.”

If the corn maze isn’t for you, there’s plenty more to do from hayrides to lots of photo opportunities.

