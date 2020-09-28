Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Bratwurst from Legerski Sausae

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jimmy Legerski invited Eric Gardner to his home overlooking the magnificent Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming ... he was excited to share his homemade Bratwurst, available at Legerski Sausage in Sheridan.

Find our more about the brats in this segment of Sheridan Cooks ... also, Jimmy ships! If you are interested in obtaining any of his products and can’t get over to Sheridan, check out his website https://legerskisausage.com/

