Advertisement

Secretary of Health: South Dakota hospitals can handle more virus cases

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota’s hospitals have plenty of capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, a top health official said Monday, even as the state has become one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots.

South Dakota has reported the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks, with about 556 new cases per 100,000 people. Health officials reported Monday that 198 more people tested positive, taking the number of active infections to a high of 3,828. More than 200 virus patients were being treated in hospitals.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon assured reporters that hospitals have plenty of capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. She said 33 hospital facilities across the state are caring for coronavirus patients and that over 1,000 hospital beds remain available.

"We work very actively with hospitals in the state to understand what’s going on, " Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are very confident that we have the hospital beds we need to serve people with COVID, as well as other health care needs.”

Physicians have been dealing with an uptick in patients from COVID-19 and other medical needs that were delayed earlier in the pandemic when hospitals postponed elective procedures.

Gov. Kristi Noem has taken an approach that focuses on treating COVID-19 cases rather than preventing the virus from spreading. She says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the primary indicator she watches to assess how the virus is impacting the state.

The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in South Dakota has also been sky-high in recent weeks. The seven-day positivity average for testing is over 25%, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state is working to increase testing in order to drive down the positivity rate.

The state has a goal of running enough tests every month to test the equivalent of 5% of the state’s population. It has already surpassed that number this month. But Malsam-Rysdon said the Department of Health does not have an exact goal of how many more tests it wants to run as infections surge.

Over the course of the pandemic, 21,738 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Dakota. More than 80% have recovered, but 218 have died. September has been the state’s deadliest month, with 51 coronavirus-related deaths reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in SD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

News

Amendment A: legalize, regulate, tax marijuana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
As more people are getting their ballots in the mail or voting early, what is amendment A?

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes next steps to get ambulance district running

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Board members of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group is working hard to get the new district up and running.

Latest News

News

Amendment A

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Saturday 10 p.m. Sportscast

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Spearfish corn maze full of fun fall adventures for families

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.

News

Corn Maze

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Physician kayaking

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Model engineering

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.