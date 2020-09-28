Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adds some events to calendar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not only did the pandemic put a halt to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s busy season, but it also had an impact on tourism with fewer people visiting the area for civic center events.

The Civic Center usually experiences their “busy season” during February through May but in mid-March, they were faced with hundreds of cancellations. As the year progressed, the event space did begin hosting new bookings but mostly just meetings and smaller events, such as a youth wrestling tournament. The civic center’s executive director said, although big-ticket shows like big-name concerts aren’t happening, the smaller conferences still bring revenue to both the center and the city.

“What’s probably more important to the city is that we do do these conferences, we do do these organizations that are putting on these events that are bringing their people for multiple days, however long," said Craig Baltzer, the civic center’s executive director. "A lot of them are taking a vacation while they’re out here and going to see the Black Hills because that’s economic impact and that’s sales tax revenue.”

Baltzer said they’re continuing to work on adding more events to the calendar.

