Mt. Rushmore Society to Celebrate 90 Years in a Virtual Event

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 makes holding the Mt. Rushmore Society’s Presidential Dinner at Mount Rushmore problematic this year.

But the Society asks you to help them celebrate 90 years of impact by donating $90, and you will then receive a link to their virtual event. You will hear from a diverse selection of the Mount Rushmore family. They will gather to tell our stories of supporting Mount Rushmore for 90 years, the difference it has made and what comes next.

Interested parties should make their gifts of $90 by October 2nd, and those names will be entered in a drawing for a Xanterra Parks & Resorts Yellowstone National Park Getaway Adventure! The winner will be announced at the end of our virtual event.

If interested, simply visit https://mountrushmoresociety.com/90th/ to donate and enter.

