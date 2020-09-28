Advertisement

Christmas market planned with hopes to bring community of together

The importance of buying local this holiday season.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has impacted businesses and communities across the Black Hills.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the City of Sturgis, the chamber of commerce, and the Downtown Sturgis foundation are teaming up and hosting a Hometown Christmas Market to encourage people to support their local businesses.

The market will allow local vendors, small businesses and even home-based businesses to showcase their products to the public.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie says this is a great way to assist their local business community while serving as a way for consumers to find unique treasures.

People won’t only be able to shop; there will also be numerous activities for families.

The market will be open Friday through Sunday starting Nov. 27 and will go through Dec. 20.

“Given how chaotic 2020 is to really try to focus on different ways to bring the community together, to bring families together. And so we’re hoping that it’s going to be a significant focus on our Main Street, on a lot of our downtown businesses. As well as a great opportunity for people to see the treasures that they have in their home town community,” says Ainslie.

There is a limited number of booth spaces available, so if you’re interested in being a vendor at the market, click here, or you can call the City of Sturgis at 605-347-442.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

