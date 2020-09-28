Advertisement

197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in SD

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

The 197 new cases bring the state total to 21,738. Active cases have increased to 3,828, up 38 from Sunday, setting another daily record.

Total recoveries in the state also increased. Overall, 17,692 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state also reported that current hospitalizations decreased to 209. In total, 1,488 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Monday and the total remains at 218.

