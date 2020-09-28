Advertisement

$10k reward offered for information in Rapid City gun shop burglary

Rapid City gun shop robbed of 40 guns
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions and National Shooting Sports Foundation has a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that helps lead to the conviction and arrest of the suspects involved with a Sept. 23 gun burglary.

Three people were involved in the break-in, Rapid City Police said after reviewing security footage. They broke into First Stop Gun and Coin at 3 a.m. Sept. 23 and stole firearms.

Now officials are reporting that 25 to 40 firearms were stolen that day.

ATF says that 21 guns that were stolen have been recovered. Investigators currently have a juvenile in custody, but the public’s help is still needed.

“Firearms theft is a very serious crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Once firearms are stolen, they are often used in violent crimes soon after. We highly encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible to prevent these firearms from being used in a crime of violence in our communities.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms.

The increased reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative in which NSSF matches an ATF reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about the people responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact Rapid City Police Detective Jim Ingalls at (605) 394-4134. To report information anonymously, text letters “RCPD” and the pertinent information to 847-411.

