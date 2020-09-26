Advertisement

South Dakota Mines is using TikTok to get messages out to students

By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Social Media, platforms used by many of the students on South Dakota Mines campus with a lot of them like students Namyst and Jonathan Wyrwas joining TikTok.

“It’s just kind of a social media platform where you can put short videos sort of capturing your life or trending things like music mostly, trending dances and stuff like that, but also just day to day stuff that you might happen to be doing," says Wyrwas.

The two roommates run an account with more than 50-thousand followers documenting their dorm life experience.

Charles Michael Ray from South Dakota Mines saw the growing popularity and decided to join in.

“We feel as a university it’s important to be able to use all the tools in the tool box and we see TikTok and Snapchat as just a few more tools to help us get the communication out there about the great things happening at the School of Mines campus," says Charles Michael Ray.

The University is using these apps ran by students to get information out about career fairs, places to sanitize, and fun traditions like the Beanie Hat Song for homecoming.

And with COVID-19, these students are spending a lot more time online.

“Significantly," says Namyst. "I know a lot of people have been on a lot of social media because I see more posts from different people some people like check their social media more often. If I send out a Snapchat out to a group chat it’s almost everyone opens it instantly, it’s pretty significant.”

And they say, right now, social media is the fastest way to share messages with students.

