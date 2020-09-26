Law enforcement sees increase in meth, heroin trafficked into Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team is combating a rising drug problem in Rapid City.

“We’re seeing an increase in the methamphetamine use and trafficking as well as an increase in the trafficking and use of heroin,” says UNET.

The team says most of the drugs being trafficked to the Black Hills are coming from Denver, Colorado.

And for drug users, the inherent perils of abuse are only a part of the danger.

“The dangers are other people, other people trying to potentially rip you off, use violence to steal your drugs and or your money. To your suppliers trying to collect money that you might owe them or perceive that you owe them or if they think that you’re talking to law enforcement and snitching so to say on them, there’s another danger,” says UNET.

UNET says that some of the recent homicides in Rapid City are potentially related to the drug world, but it’s not the only crime tied to narcotics.

“I think a lot of our other crimes that are happening in this community have a drug nexus to it. Our thefts, our robberies, and such are also related to drugs may be people trying to get property to sell. So it definitely has a big underlying current to a lot of the crime trends in Rapid City,” says UNET.

They say drug use will increase, and the criminal justice system and law enforcement are going to need to get more creative on how to stop this epidemic.

