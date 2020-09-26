Advertisement

It has been 141 years since the great fire in Deadwood

This is what the town looks like today.
This is what the town looks like today.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -More than 140 years ago, on September 26th in 1879, was the great fire of deadwood burning down most of the town.

An oil lamp tipped over in a bakery lighting the building on fire ending up catching the hardware store next to it on fire which was holding six kegs of black powder.

The kegs exploded and burned down more than 300 businesses in deadwood.

Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker says this was a significant moment in Deadwoods history.

“We lost a lot of our boomtown architecture the log, the wood structures, the canvas structures that made us Deadwood’s boomtown and was replaced immediately afterwards with more permanent structures,” says Kuchenbecker.

Kuchenbecker says today you can still see some of the fire-proof buildings made of brick, and stone that they built after the fire.

