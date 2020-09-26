Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, September 25, part two

Central vs O’Gorman, Stevens vs Washington, Lead-Deadwood vs Central JV, Pro Rodeo Tour Finale
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central football team fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51-8 Friday night. Stevens lost to Washington 35-14. Lead-Deadwood knocked off the Central JV squad 44-18. Plus top cowboys shine at round four of the Pro Rodeo Tour Finale.

