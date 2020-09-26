Advertisement

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of the clouds will push off toward the southeast, but another wave will move through overnight bringing another windy day on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions for a majority of the day, with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Chances will be minimal for most due to the lack of moisture and ingredients, but we still may see a light shower here in Rapid City. The higher elevations of the Black Hills may even see a wintry mix of precipitation. Windy conditions expected for the next several days.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. We warm back up near average for this time of year on Tuesday, but then cool down again on Wednesday and Thursday. We may see a rebound of warm temperatures toward the end of the week and into the weekend, but depending on the forecast model runs, the warmth may hold off until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Cloudy and cooler for Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps

Forecast

More seasonable temperatures move in Saturday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT

Forecast

A Windy, Much Cooler Weather Pattern to Arrive this Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Friday through much of next week

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT

Forecast

One Last Hot Day Today, then a Welcome Change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT

Forecast

Summer’s last hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.