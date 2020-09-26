Bison storm prairie in 55th Buffalo Roundup

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer State Park: the place where the buffalo roam free. Normally in small herds, there one day a year where more than one thousand of the noble beasts storm the prairie.

Thousands of spectators lined hills around the park to observe a herd of 1,400 wild bison charge across the plains during the 55th Annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup on Friday.

60 riders drove the massive buffalo gang through water and land on horseback, eventually pushing them to the park’s buffalo corrals.

Once there, organizers branded and checked the health of new members of the herd as well as vaccinated them from disease.

Herd managers chose 400 bison for auction, helping to preserve the overall buffalo population.

People from all corners of the United States watched the spectacle, citing it as the perfect opportunity to enjoy a breathtaking scene in the open air.

Mary Ellen Phillips of Buffalo, N.Y. said the Buffalo Roundup was the one vacation idea that worked out this year.

“Every other trip this year got canceled because of COVID, and we wanted somewhere we could be outside and not have to worry so much and just enjoy nature and being able to travel,” Phillips said.

Gov. Kristi Noem also helped the main bison drivers direct the herds throughout the roundup.

