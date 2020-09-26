Advertisement

141 years since fire engulfed Deadwood

By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -More than 140 years ago, on Sept. 26 in 1879, was the great fire of Deadwood burning down most of the town.

An oil lamp tipped over in a bakery, lighting the building on fire, ending up catching the hardware store next to it on fire, which was holding six kegs of black powder.

The kegs exploded and burned down more than 300 businesses in Deadwood.

Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker says this was a significant moment in Deadwood’s history.

“We lost a lot of our boomtown architecture the log, the wood structures, the canvas structures that made us Deadwood’s boomtown and was replaced immediately afterward with more permanent structures,” says Kuchenbecker.

Kuchenbecker says today you can still see some of the fire-proof buildings made of brick and stone built after the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amendment A: legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
As more people are getting their ballots in the mail or voting early, what is amendment A?

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes next steps to get ambulance district running

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Board members of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group is working hard to get the new district up and running.

News

Amendment A

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Saturday 10 p.m. Sportscast

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Spearfish corn maze full of fun fall adventures for families

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.

Latest News

News

Corn Maze

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Physician kayaking

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Model engineering

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sturgis Buy Local

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Masks at WDT

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Spearfish Canyon changes leaves for fall season

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.