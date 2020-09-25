Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech works to provide community with masks

While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.
While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.
While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For six months, Western Dakota Tech has been working towards the goal of sewing 60,000 masks for the Rapid City Community.

Since beginning in April, they’ve collected and distributed over 21,000 masks. While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets, including 14,000 masks for Rapid City Area Schools and another 1,500 masks for Pennington County Jail.

“We actually do have another goal, if you will, to make 1,500 masks for the jail so that they’d have a rotation for each inmate, and they did need a specific design for those. And so we have special kits, I believe almost all of them have been distributed now,” said the director for West River Area Health Education Center, Stephanie Mayfield.

The technical school gives out kits to sewers with supplies for 20 reusable, cotton face coverings. To finish each of these three goals, Western Dakota Tech is looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Photographer takes school photos for online students

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local psychologists comment on how students adjust to semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 update Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City man threatens to assassinate President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Photographer gives online students a keepsake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
She saw a need for school photos within new online learning families and wanted to offer her talents.

News

Psychologists weigh in on kids anxiety because of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears.

News

With more families in need, many head to Douglas School food pantry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Since opening the pantry, volunteer Chandra Canaan says the need has grown immensely.

News

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Disability employment month

News

Western Dakota Tech sees an increase in fall enrollment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are hitting the books and are back in school at Western Dakota Tech as Fall enrollment went up at Western Dakota Tech.

News

Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavalo

Updated: 6 hours ago