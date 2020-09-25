Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

News

Bringing the Sturgis community together this holiday season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting your local community is crucial during this time.

National

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
It was the first time in nearly 60 years of the department that an all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

National

History-making all-female fire rescue crew

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
An all-women fire crew in Florida breaks barriers.

News

Citizens issued $5K reward after assisting RCPD apprehend murder suspect

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Jamys Flying Horse was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 16.

Latest News

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes the next steps to get the ambulance district up and running

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Board members of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group is working hard to get the new district up and running.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

News

Governor's 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Photos from the Governor's 55th annual Buffalo Roundup. On Sept. 25, 1,400 bison rumbled through Custer State Park as riders wrangle them toward the Buffalo Corrals. Thousands watched in awe from one of two designated viewing areas as the thundering beasts passed within a few hundred feet of them on Sept. 25, 2020.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

News

Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $4M for Custer State Park Bison Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Custer State Park has the money to build a Bison Center to educate visitors about the history of the bison herd.