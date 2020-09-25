Advertisement

The Deadwood Historic Preservation continues to grow their collection

Deadwood officials are still finding artifacts during the construction project.
Deadwood officials are still finding artifacts during the construction project.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As construction next to Tin Lizzie continues, officials from the Deadwood Historic Preservation say they are still finding historical artifacts.

The items found range from fully intact bottles to even opium paraphernalia found in this area that used to be Deadwood’s Chinatown.

These artifacts show the everyday life of the people who used to live in this area, opening us up to how they lived their lives.

Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker says they are rediscovering Deadwood’s history.

“This is what we’re finding six feet underground that has been covered by an asphalt parking lot for decades and being able to give a fully rounded understanding of that occupation of China Town and what was happening in Deadwood so it’s very exciting and rewarding," says Kuchenbecker.

The artifacts will go back to the City of Deadwood to be used in research and displayed in the town’s museums.

