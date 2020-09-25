Advertisement

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold front will be knocking on our door tonight. This front will move through early Saturday and will bring in more cloud cover that will hinder temperatures from rising into the 70s. With the passage of the cold front, expect windy conditions in the afternoon with sustained winds of 20-30mph, and wind gusts upwards of 55mph. Will see some sunshine in the afternoon hours, but clouds will build back in late Saturday night bringing a chance for an isolated shower into the early morning hours on Sunday.

We stay cool Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, and the chance for an isolated or scattered shower will stay in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Moisture is limited, so we are not expected any major concerns with precipitation. Temperatures will remain below average for Monday, but then jump back up near 70 for Tuesday. Drier pattern returns for next week with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More seasonable temperatures move in Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

A Windy, Much Cooler Weather Pattern to Arrive this Weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Friday through much of next week

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT

Forecast

One Last Hot Day Today, then a Welcome Change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT

Forecast

Summer’s last hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast

Slightly Cooler Today, then Hot Again Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT