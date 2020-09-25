Advertisement

Pierre City Commission Passes Budget

Pierre Chamber of Commerce helps businesses.
Pierre Chamber of Commerce helps businesses.
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The Pierre City Commission passed the city’s 2021 budget.

The $53.7 million budget includes no increases to wastewater or electric utility rates. However, it does include an 8% water utility rate increase, which was voted on by the public in order to help pay for the City’s new drinking water treatment facility.

“One of our top priorities is always to keep our utilities affordable,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “I’m pleased we have been able to finalize the 2021 budget without impacting electric and wastewater rates.”

Harding went on to say that most of the 2021 budget will be used to cover operating costs and equipment needs.

“All of our major ongoing projects, the drinking water treatment facility, wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation, and outdoor pool project, were funded outside of the 2021 budget,” Harding said. “That allows us to focus the 2021 budget on the city’s basic needs.”

Those needs include $3.2 million for street projects.

“We receive more constituent contacts about street conditions than any other issue in the community. The goal is for these additional street dollars to help us get farther ahead on major street projects.”

The city’s budget runs on a calendar year. The majority of the city’s funds comes from sales tax, the rates paid for utilities, and a small property tax allotment.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The Deadwood Historic Preservation continues to grow their collection

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The artifacts will go back to the City of Deadwood to be used in research and displayed in the town's museums.

News

Law enforcement sees an increase in meth and heroin trafficked into the Black Hills

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
August 2020 saw more murders in Rapid City than all of last year, with Rapid City police saying many of the homicides were tied to drugs.

Latest News

News

Bringing the Sturgis community together this holiday season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting your local community is crucial during this time.

News

Citizens issued $5K reward after assisting RCPD apprehend murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Jamys Flying Horse was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 16.

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes the next steps to get the ambulance district up and running

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Board members of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group is working hard to get the new district up and running.

News

Governor's 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Photos from the Governor's 55th annual Buffalo Roundup. On Sept. 25, 1,400 bison rumbled through Custer State Park as riders wrangle them toward the Buffalo Corrals. Thousands watched in awe from one of two designated viewing areas as the thundering beasts passed within a few hundred feet of them on Sept. 25, 2020.

News

Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $4M for Custer State Park Bison Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Custer State Park has the money to build a Bison Center to educate visitors about the history of the bison herd.

News

457 New Cases of Coronavirus In South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID19 Cases Continue to Surge