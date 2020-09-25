Advertisement

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes the next steps to get the ambulance district up and running

A new ambulance district for those living outside Sturgis City limits.
Ambulance service for those living outside Sturgis City limits.
Ambulance service for those living outside Sturgis City limits.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been a long road, and the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group has taken many steps to get a new ambulance district up and running.

Recently the board held a public meeting, where they came up with a budget and then voted on how they were going to fund that budget.

Each household or business within the district will be charged $75 per year to help fund the emergency service.

Now, the question becomes: Where will the district contract those emergency services from?

Board member Edward Miller says Spearfish is too far and doesn’t have enough manpower, while Piedmont is currently understaffed, and they would likely only be able to do part of the district.

Miller says Sturgis seems to be the best fit, as they have advanced life services, advanced care and can service the whole district.

“So we have a proposal from them. We’re waiting for a contract; we should see mid-week. We will get that signed and finished up, and we will approve that, and then we will move forward from there,” says Miller.

Miller says they’re trying to negotiate a five-year contract with the Sturgis ambulance service.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bringing the Sturgis community together this holiday season

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting your local community is crucial during this time.

News

Citizens issued $5K reward after assisting RCPD apprehend murder suspect

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Jamys Flying Horse was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 16.

News

Governor's 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Photos from the Governor's 55th annual Buffalo Roundup. On Sept. 25, 1,400 bison rumbled through Custer State Park as riders wrangle them toward the Buffalo Corrals. Thousands watched in awe from one of two designated viewing areas as the thundering beasts passed within a few hundred feet of them on Sept. 25, 2020.

News

Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $4M for Custer State Park Bison Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Custer State Park has the money to build a Bison Center to educate visitors about the history of the bison herd.

Latest News

News

457 New Cases of Coronavirus In South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID19 Cases Continue to Surge

News

Western Dakota Tech sees enrollment increase

Updated: 15 hours ago
This comes as other colleges and universities in South Dakota have been seeing a decrease in enrollment.

News

Western Dakota Tech works to provide community with masks

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.

News

Photographer takes school photos for online students

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local psychologists comment on how students adjust to semester

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 update Thursday

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.