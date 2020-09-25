Advertisement

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — U.S.-based Novavax has begun a late stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom because the high-level of the coronavirus circulating in the country is likely to produce quick results, the pharmaceutical company said.

Novavax plans to test the effectiveness of its vaccine in a trial involving 10,000 people between the ages of 18 and 84, according to a statement issued late Thursday. At least 25% of the subjects will be over the age of 65, and 400 participants will also receive a licensed flu vaccine.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with the U.K. government’s Vaccine Taskforce, which was created in April to help speed the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“With a high level of SARS-CoV-2 transmission observed and expected to continue in the U.K., we are optimistic that this pivotal phase 3 clinical trial will enroll quickly and provide a near-term view of (the vaccine’s) efficacy,” Dr. Gregory M. Glenn, head of research and development for Novavax, said in the statement.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K. The government reported 6,634 new positive test results on Thursday — the U.K.'s highest daily number since the pandemic began. Britain has the deadliest outbreak in Europe, with nearly 42,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

The U.K. has already agreed to buy 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine to ensure it can be distributed as quickly as possible if it is approved by regulators.

The government said Friday that participants in the Novavax trial will be drawn from the 250,000 people who have volunteered to take part in COVID-19 vaccine testing through the National Health Service’s Vaccine Registry.

“Finding a safe and effective vaccine that works for the majority of the U.K. population is the best way to tackle this devastating disease,” said Kate Bingham, chair of the government’s Vaccines Taskforce. “Whilst social distancing, testing and other measures can help reduce the impact of coronavirus, the only long-term solution to beating it will be finding a vaccine.”

Novavax also pledged to publish details of its vaccine testing protocol “to enhance information-sharing during the worldwide pandemic.”

Drugmakers are under pressure to release more information about the progress of their vaccine trials — information they normally wouldn’t release until the trials are complete — to increase public confidence in their work.

Several other big pharmaceutical firms, including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, have already released the protocols for their trials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Paris police respond to stabbing attack

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Police respond to a Paris stabbing attack near the former Charlie Hedbo offices on Friday.

National

LIVE: Lie in state at US Capitol: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to historians.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

National Politics

House investigation says lax healthcare in immigrant detention centers led to deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.

Latest News

National

Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

National

Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, is charged with 13 offenses that also include financing terrorism.

National

Search for missing woman continues in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The hunt continues for Suzanne Morphew, a woman who’s been missing since Mother’s Day.

National

Search for missing Colo. mom continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.