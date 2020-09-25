Citizens issued $5K reward after assisting RCPD apprehend murder suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are rewarding two citizens $5,000 after they provided information that assisted in apprehending a suspect in a Sept. 6 shooting. Police issued each person $2,500.

Police posted a reward for Jamys Flying Horse Sept. 15. The 22-year-old is wanted for a shooting incident that took the life of one man and injured another at a residence in the 3400 block of Hemlock Street.

A warrant had been issued for Flying Horse’s arrest for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm.

Then, on Sept. 16 Flying Horse was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

He had attempted to gain entry into several nearby residences before trying to conceal himself in a creek. He was ultimately taken into custody after community members reported his location, along with assistance from the RCPD/Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.

The identities of the recipients are being purposefully withheld in order to protect them as witnesses.

The reward was funded by the Community Reward Fund. The Community Reward Fund is a 501(C)(3) public charity that was incorporated in 1994. It is used to administer the distribution of funds donated by the community.

The CRF is administered by a seven-member panel which delegates when money from the fund is to be offered in order to facilitate the resolution of serious crimes.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.