Advertisement

Cases surging across Midwest

457 new cases of COVID-19 in S.D. on Friday
South Dakota sees 457 new cases on Friday.
South Dakota sees 457 new cases on Friday.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the addition of 457 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, Dr. Shankar Kurra said if the models hold, he does not expect to see a huge increase in hospital admission, about 30 a day at the peak.

According to Kurra, Monument Health saw about 20 cases Friday, and four out of the 48 ICU beds are in use, though Kurra said the hospital is prepared if there is a surge.

A key concern is keeping caregivers safe and healthy, so they are able to help the community. Additionally, people are encouraged to get a flu vaccine to manage hospital capacity.

South Dakota and the rest of the Midwest are seeing a spread of cases throughout.

“We are very clearly in a rising number of cases, meaning that the pandemic has taken a strong hold-- we have epidemic proportion of cases across the entire Midwest,” said Kurra. “States are only artificial boundaries, but the entire Midwest-- Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin-- we’re seeing a large number of these cases. What that suggests to us, epidemiologically speaking, is we need to observe more of these measures to stop the spread. All we have against the disease are what we call non-pharmaceutical interventions. In other words, we don’t have a vaccine, we don’t have an absolute treatment, but what we can do is prevent the spread.”

Kurra stressed the importance of wearing a mask when in public -- citing a study from Cambridge University that said if more than 50 percent of people wear a cloth face covering, the rate of spread can be reduced to less than one.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

Latest News

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 22 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.

News

Western Dakota Tech works to provide community with masks

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.

News

Photographer gives online students a keepsake

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
She saw a need for school photos within new online learning families and wanted to offer her talents.