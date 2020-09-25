Advertisement

A Windy, Much Cooler Weather Pattern to Arrive this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the record heat Thursday, a change in the weather pattern promises much cooler temperatures and gusty winds the next several days.

However, today will be pleasant with highs in the 70s. Still above normal, but not that record breaking 93 we had in Rapid City yesterday.

Much cooler air arrives Saturday into next week. Some showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday, but precipitation amounts will be quite With a strong jet stream blowing northwest to southeast across the area, expect daily gusty winds starting tomorrow and lasting through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Friday through much of next week

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

One Last Hot Day Today, then a Welcome Change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT

Forecast

Summer’s last hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast

Slightly Cooler Today, then Hot Again Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, but more seasonable by Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT