457 New Cases of Coronavirus In South Dakota

The surge in COVID19 continues in South Dakota with 457 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,554. While the number of cases continues to spike in the state, the death rate remains at one percent with 216 people dying from the disease. Pennington County now has 384 active cases of coronavirus. There are just 194 hospitalizations at the moment. Just 8% of hospitalizations are COVID19 related. Hospitals statewide report 43% of their beds available.

While the state crossed the 20-thousand case threshold this week, only 3,507 of those cases are currently active. Nearly 17-thousand people have recovered from infection in the state.

