Western Dakota Tech sees an increase in fall enrollment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Enrollment at the six public universities in South Dakota is down nearly 3%, but at technical colleges like Western Dakota Tech, enrollment is up for the fall semester.

Students are hitting the books and are back in school at Western Dakota Tech.

And when it comes to fall enrollment, the president, Ann Bolman, says it’s up 8.3% over this time last year.

Bolman added they’re serving 1,350 students, which is a record high for WDT.

As to why Bolman believes enrollment is up.

“People know that when they come to Western Dakota Tech in one or two years, they’re going to be able to get an awesome career start. In a career that has openings in this part of South Dakota,” says Bolman.

Another possible reason is the programs they offer and how those jobs are in high demand.

“We also have programs that have had an ongoing lack of technicians such as plumbing, electricians, H-Vac technicians. And people are flocking to those programs because they know people who are looking to hire them once they finish out the program,” says Bolman.

The top programs this fall are licensed practical nursing and their business and accounting program. Bolman says those two together account for a good third of the students that are enrolled at WDT.

“All of our programs, with maybe one exception, saw some pretty phenomenal increases. So we’re very proud because it’s obviously not just one program that is outshining the rest. We’ve got quality all across the board,” says Bolman.

