Round two from Pro Rodeo Tour Finale

Texas' Tilden Hooper shines with 87 point Bareback ride
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The second round of the Pro Rodeo Tour Finale was held at the Kjerstad events center Wednesday night. Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell had an 83 point bareback ride. Tilden Hooper had the top bareback ride of the night with an 87. The Reigning world champion in steer wrestling Ty Erickson tied for the top time of the night at 4.1 seconds.

