Advertisement

Rapid City man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, threats against President Trump

Lucian Celestine, 29, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in Rapid City. He threatened to climb Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during his visit on July 3.
Lucian Celestine, 29, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in Rapid City. He threatened to climb Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during his visit on July 3.(Pennington County Sherriff's Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged in federal district court after he threatened to shoot the President of the United States during the July 3 Mount Rushmore event.

Lucian Celestine, 29, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in Rapid City. He threatened to climb Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during his visit on July 3.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced Wednesday Celestine was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Threats Against the President.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.  Restitution may also be ordered, the U.S. Department of Justice.

These charges were accusations and Celestine is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He was indicted Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 11 and pled not guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman is prosecuting the case.

Celestine was detained pending trial.  A trial date has been set for Nov. 17, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavalo

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

News

8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

News

UPDATE: RCPD report missing 11-year-old boy is found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Roundup riders relishing rare opportunity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Custer State Park is set to receive a huge influx of spectators drawn by the 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup.

News

PCSO Captain to testify before Senate Subcommittee

Updated: 15 hours ago
Thune asks local law enforcement to testify for Senate Subcommittee.

News

OST will hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
The three-year grant gives the tribe $450,000 to bring a Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) to South Dakota.

News

Body of Dakota Zaiser recovered near Sheridan Lake

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Missing man's body recovered

News

Roundup preview

Updated: 19 hours ago
This Friday will be the 55th annual buffalo roundup where cowboys and girls are able to ride beside the stampede

News

Endangered species

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Senator John Brasso is set to modernize and strengthen the endangered species act