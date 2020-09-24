Advertisement

One Last Hot Day Today, then a Welcome Change!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Record high temperatures are possible in Rapid City today! The current record is 88 set back in 1938. We’re going for 89. Hot and dry conditions will cause fire dangers to be very high today - a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will barrel through the area tonight, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday.

Even cooler air arrives over the weekend into early next week, but precipitation chances look to be very low at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Forecast

Summer’s last hurrah

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast

Slightly Cooler Today, then Hot Again Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, but more seasonable by Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT

Forecast

Hazy hot and dry ... Even though it’s the first day of Fall!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT

Forecast

A summer-like feel to the beginning of fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Many are in the 80s with a few in the 90s.

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT