Advertisement

National Disability Employment Awareness month is in October

disability awareness
disability awareness(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Inclusion drives innovation.” That’s the theme for this October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month

A 2019 study by Wallet Hub ranked Rapid City as third nationally -- out of 180 cities -- for the employment of individuals with disabilities.

Cathrine Greseth says 90 percent of disabilities come from an accident or illness -- and making sure that everyone has an opportunity to work is important.

“There is so much great talent out there and a lot of time people with the disability are insecure of themself because of everything that has been happening so to be able to go back to work and live their life to its fullest potential like we all want to do,” Catherine Greseth, Executive director for Workforce diversity, says

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Photographer gives online students a keepsake

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
She saw a need for school photos within new online learning families and wanted to offer her talents.

News

Psychologists weigh in on kids anxiety because of the pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears.

News

With more families in need, many are heading to the Douglas school food pantry

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need.

News

Western Dakota Tech sees an increase in fall enrollment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Fall enrollment went up and Western Dakota Tech.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavalo

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.

News

Rapid City man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, threats against President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Celestine was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Threats Against the President.

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

News

8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

News

UPDATE: RCPD report missing 11-year-old boy is found

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.