National Disability Employment Awareness month is in October

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Inclusion drives innovation.” That’s the theme for this October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month

A 2019 study by Wallet Hub ranked Rapid City as third nationally -- out of 180 cities -- for the employment of individuals with disabilities.

Cathrine Greseth says 90 percent of disabilities come from an accident or illness -- and making sure that everyone has an opportunity to work is important.

“There is so much great talent out there and a lot of time people with the disability are insecure of themself because of everything that has been happening so to be able to go back to work and live their life to its fullest potential like we all want to do,” Catherine Greseth, Executive director for Workforce diversity, says

