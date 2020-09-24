Advertisement

MISSING CHILD: RCPD searches for 11-year-old boy

Police are seeking the public’s help in order to locate 11-year-old Brayden Deleon.
Police are seeking the public’s help in order to locate 11-year-old Brayden Deleon.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA-TV) -The Rapid City Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Brayden Deleon was last seen on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of E. Knollwood Drive.

He is about 4′6″ and weighs 90 lbs, with brunette hair and brown eyes.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for Braden. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131.

