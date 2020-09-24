Advertisement

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Kayak sales soar at Ski Rack Sports in Bangor
Kayak sales soar at Ski Rack Sports in Bangor(WABI)
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - On Call with the Prairie Doctor has provided South Dakotans across the state, and throughout the region, with valueable medical information for more than nineteen years.

Now, one doctor is kayaking across South Dakota, to help raise awareness and money for the Healing Words Foundation, the non-profit which puts together the Prairie Doc Projects.

That journey is also helping him fight another challenge he wasn’t expecting.

Dr. Ken Bartholomew is an author, full time doctor at Avera in Pierre, and now, a representative for “On Call with the Prairie Doc.”

That last title has led him on his journey across South Dakota, in a kayak down the Missouri River.

“We’re going to do it in legs since I’m still working full time. The next leg is another forty miles from Mobridge to Gettysburg bridge. and we are kind of thinking about trying to do that in two days.” Dr. Bartholomew said.

While Dr. B is raising awareness about healthy lifestyles and the Healing Words Foundation, he’s also focused on another challenge, his own fight against cancer.

“The fact that I have not one not two but three cancers at the same time, one is just a small skin cancer so it is no big deal. I also have both colon and prostate cancer, I have already had one major surgery and I like to stay in shape. Part of my rehab was to challenge viewers of the Prairie Doc TV show was to support this challenge, and me challenging myself to stay in shape and build up my core muscles from kayaking from the North Dakota border to the Nebraska border.”

A common theme in both “On Call with the Prairie Doc” and in Dr. B’s life is health through fitness. It is part of a broader push to see to it that people throughout the state, particularly in rural areas, can get the help they need.

“He wants to promote On Call with the Prairie Doc, and the Healing Words foundation particularly through physical activity like the kayaking, because that meant so much to our founder Rick Holm, our founder and my husband. He was an athletic person, for Dr. B to take this up and have the challenge with physical activity, just fits the profile perfectly." said Joanie Holm, Healing Words foundation President.

So for now, the journey continues for Dr. B, beating his cancer and making it down the river. He says he’ll continue to push others to take care of their health, while he takes care of his, and continues his journey down the Missouri.

To learn more about On Call with the Prairie Doc, click here. To donate to Dr. B’s cause, and the Healing Words Foundation, click here.

Latest News

News

8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

News

MISSING CHILD: RCPD searches for 11-year-old boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.

News

Buffalo Roundup riders relishing rare opportunity

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Custer State Park is set to receive a huge influx of spectators drawn by the 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup.

News

PCSO Captain to testify before Senate Subcommittee

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thune asks local law enforcement to testify for Senate Subcommittee.

Latest News

News

OST will hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
The three-year grant gives the tribe $450,000 to bring a Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) to South Dakota.

News

Body of Dakota Zaiser recovered near Sheridan Lake

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Missing man's body recovered

News

Roundup preview

Updated: 18 hours ago
This Friday will be the 55th annual buffalo roundup where cowboys and girls are able to ride beside the stampede

News

Endangered species

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Senator John Brasso is set to modernize and strengthen the endangered species act

News

Douglas school expansion

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
With many factors in the increase of population, Douglas School District will be expanding also.

News

University enrollment decrease

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Universities have been experiencing less enrollment of students due to the pandemic