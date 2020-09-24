Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavalo

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fra Diavalo means the dish will have tomatoes and hot peppers. And this lovely dish has just that. Simple and quick, here’s what you do: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a pound of peeled and deveined shrimp and cook, turning once, until almost cooked through, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate.

Add another 3 tablespoons olive oil to the skillet, then add 5 cloves of minced garlic, 4 minced anchovies and 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes; cook, stirring, until the garlic is soft, about 1 minute. Add a can of San Marzano tomatoes, crushed by hand, with their juices, 1/4 c white wine, 3 TB fresh oregano and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add a pound of spaghetti or linguine and cook as the label directs. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Add 3 TB fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, pasta and shrimp to the sauce along with any collected juices from the plate and toss to combine. Stir in some of the reserved cooking water to loosen the sauce. Season with salt. Divide among shallow bowls and drizzle with olive oil; top with red pepper flakes, if desired.

